Police searching for crooks after several cars burglarized in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after several cars were vandalized in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The incident took place in the area of Northeast 213th Street and 20th Avenue overnight Wednesday.

Police said they got a call from a victim after their car was broken into, but that person’s neighbors soon realized they were victims too.

Ring surveillance footage from one home captured at least two people running from a driveway with flashlights.

A total of six vehicles were burglarized.

“Police knocked on my door at 5 a.m. and said windows were being broken and they were looking for something to steal,” said victim Hector Epelbaum.

“It really sucks, because, first of all, it’s raining and people work hard for their money,” said another victim. “Now we have to do this? It’s crazy, like, it doesn’t make any sense.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-tips. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

