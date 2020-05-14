Police searching for crook who stabbed man pumping gas in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance images of a crook who, they say, stabbed a man while he was pumping gas in Miami.

The stabbing occurred along the 6200 block of North Miami Avneue at around 8:15 a.m. on March 18.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hoodie approaching the victim with a knife behind his back.

City of Miami Police said the victim was stabbed in the lower back. They said the man felt a sharp pain where he was injured.

The man then fled northbound once the victim turned around and began searching for help, police said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Along with the gray hoodie, police said the crook was wearing gray sweatpants and red shoes.

Investigators said they released the surveillance footage after exhausting all leads in the case.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.