Police searching for crook who may have jumped into Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an alleged carjacking subject who may have jumped into the Miami River to evade them.

City of Miami Police officers could be seen searching the area near Northwest 27th Avenue and North River Drive, Wednesday night.

According to police, the subject bailed out of a car and jumped into the Miami River.

7News cameras captured police helicopters circling the area.

Cameras also showed K-9 units searching for several hours for the subject in the area of a mobile home community.

It remains unclear if the subject was taken into custody.

