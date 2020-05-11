Police searching for crook involved in stabbing of man at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a stabbing that occurred at a gas station in Miami.

The video shows two men attacking the victim along West Flagler Street and 18th Avenue on April 28.

One man could be seen repeatedly punching the victim while the other went after the victim with a knife.

Police arrived soon after and took one of the assailants into custody. The other crook, however, got away.

The injured man was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

