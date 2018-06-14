Police searching for carjacking suspect who targeted tourists

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for one of two carjacking suspects in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police said the duo carjacked two tourists from Ohio on May 29.

One of the suspects, Efrain Fuertes, is already behind bars, but police are still searching for his accomplice.

Police said the suspects met the victims while shopping at a store on Northwest 36th Street and 26th Avenue.

They said while engaging in conversation with the victims, both suspects asked them for a ride home.

“Unfortunately, the victims complied,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Lee Cowart. “The two subjects left, went in the parking lot, got in the victim’s vehicle and left the commercial establishment.”

At some point during the ride, one of the suspects pulled out his gun while the other took out a knife.

The victims were robbed and forced out of their car.

“A very short time later, Miami-Dade police found the vehicle,” said Cowart. “They observed the two subjects walking away and immediately apprehended one, and the second subject got away.”

Detectives are now looking for leads, hoping the public can identify the suspect in a surveillance still image they provided.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

