Police searching for car involved in Hollywood hit-and-run

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a sedan that fled the scene after striking a man who was walking his dog in Hollywood.

Surveillance video captured Jorge Fernandez, the victim, walking at the intersection of North 69th Avenue and McKinley Street, last Thursday.

A driver coming from the opposite direction hit him and took off.

Fernandez was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s dog got away and is said to be OK.

Police are looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra with possible damage to the right-front part of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

