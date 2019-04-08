Police searching for burglar wanted in string of Miami Beach break-ins

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing a Miami Beach neighborhood with two other subjects who have since been taken into custody.

Surveillance cameras captured the crooks’ every move along the 3000 block of North Bay Road on April 1.

Video showed one subject hopping the fence of a home. Using the flashlight on his phone, a subject fishes for an easy target, while the other crook stands outside the gate and appears to be the lookout.

The burglary happened on a stretch of Miami Beach known for stars and fancy cars.

Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said, “These are troubling incidents in a well-known residential area of Miami Beach. Forensics played a role in this case as well as detective work, and we’ve made two arrests. We’re still looking for an additional person.”

Last weekend, the area was hit more than once.

A door down the street was dusted for prints after reports of an early morning intruder on March 31.

7News spoke to the victim over the phone.

“Someone came into the room, and they had the flashlight setting from their iPhone on,” the victim said. “I yelled, ‘Hey what’s up?’ and the person says, ‘Oh [expletive], there’s someone here,’ and ran away.”

The crook got away with a black Range Rover.

A few blocks down, a Lamborghini was stolen.

Miami Beach Police went door to door to remind residents to lock up while they worked to track down the crooks.

“We believe this group of individuals is responsible for several incidents here on Miami Beach,” Rodriguez said.

Police said they arrested 17-year-old LaPhonso Lucas on April 2. He and another teen have been charged with grand theft.

However, one other subject remains at large. Police are still looking to talk the other crook caught on camera on April 1.

Neighbors, such as Danna Stillman, are thankful for the quick work by police.

“We were very happy that the police worked so fast to start looking for these criminals because they deserve to be punished,” Stillman said.

While break-ins along North Bay Road are uncommon, police are reminding everyone to be smart.

“You still need to make sure you have layers of protection in your home, and that includes locking your vehicle doors, securing all the doors in your home,” Rodriguez said. “Again, these criminals are looking for an easy opportunity. We want to take that opportunity away.”

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

