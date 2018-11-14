Police searching for burglar caught on camera stealing gun from car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A gun owner is speaking out after a brazen burglar was caught on camera breaking into his car and stealing his firearm in Pembroke Pines.

Raymond Parker said he’s shocked somebody could be so bold to commit a crime in a neighborhood with nearly half a dozen officers who reside in the area.

“I live across the street from several officers and we’re a block-and-a-half from one of the Pembroke Pines police stations,” Parker said in an exclusive interview with 7News.

Parker said he received an alert at around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday that his recording system had caught somebody rummaging around his truck in the area of Northwest 188th Terrace and Fifth Street.

“I’m used to the idea that if you leave something in your car it might get stolen,” Parker said. “I’m just surprised at how brazen someone can be with police cars in sight, lights all on and a camera running with bright lights on it.”

When he checked the video, crystal clear images showed the subject in the act. He’s seen opening the center console and removing an Springfield XD(M) .9mm handgun.

‘I always lock my car,” Parker said. “Evidently I didn’t or they had a way to get into it. I don’t have any explanation for that [since] there’s no sign of a break-in.”

He’s now working hard to spread the surveillance video with neighbors and 7News viewers in hopes of finding somebody who recognizes the burglar.

“I can’t imagine somebody in this area is not gonna know him,” Parker said. “We’ll see how long it takes. I’m offering a $500 reward if he gets captured.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

