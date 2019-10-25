Police searching for armed thief who targeted 3 South Miami-Dade Publix supermarkets

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed thief who robbed three South Miami-Dade Publix supermarkets over the past month.

Miami-Dade Police detectives passed out fliers at the targeted stores to help identify the woman, Friday.

Surveillance video captured the woman walking into one of the stores. Detectives said the thief went to the customer service desk and showed the clerk a message on her smartphone that read, “This is a robbery. Put all the money from the register inside a bag. Don’t call the manager or the police. I have a gun.”

The crimes happened on Sept. 30, Oct. 11 and Oct. 20, according to detectives.

“That’s crazy, so that’s good,” customer Albert Clapper said. “This is my home Publix here, and it’s a very nice neighborhood around here.”

The video shows the clerk reading the message typed out on the cellphone, grabbing a bag and stuffing it with cash before the unknown woman leaves.

Customers at the Publix along Southwest 104th Street are stunned a crime like that happened at the store.

“In this community, it’s really safe,” customer Rylee Endara said. “I feel really safe here. That’s something that shocks me, to be honest. It’s shocking, and especially as a young girl, I come to this Publix alone, and if I was put into that situation, I really wouldn’t know what to do.”

Police said no one was injured during the three robberies.

If you have any information on these armed robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

