Police searching for airbag thief caught on camera in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, stole an airbag from a car in a Miami parking garage.

Nigel Reyes has had airbags stolen from his Acura twice in less than a month.

Both incidents happened while his car was parked in the same parking garage, located off Northwest 21st Street near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“To have to go and pay my deductible twice is a bit difficult,” said Reyes.

His airbag was first stolen on Dec. 30.

“After that, had my dash camera installed in the car,” said Reyes.

Reyes said the airbag was stolen again on Jan. 12.

The dash camera, mounted in the front of the Acura, caught the thief breaking into the car and stealing the airbag.

“It took less than four minutes to break into my car and steal the airbag,” said Reyes.

Reyes had to pay another $500 for his deductible.

“I’m hoping that this individual is caught,” said Reyes. “They definitely make a career out of this.”

Police said they are seeing a spike in this type of crime, with airbags specifically being stolen at an alarming rate out of Hondas, Toyotas and Acuras.

Officers recommend using a wheel lock and parking in secured, well-lit parking lots that have security cameras at night.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

