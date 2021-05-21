Police searching for 82-year-old Miami man missing for nearly 2 months

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an 82-year-old Miami man who remains missing after nearly two months.

Officers are searching for Freddie Wooten who they said hasn’t been seen since April 1.

We need assistance in locating 82-year-old Freddie Wooten. He was reported missing from 1368 NW 55 Terr on 4/1/21. Mr. Wooten also utilizes a wheelchair. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/KbGuKjJ2Zc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 21, 2021

Wooten was last seen near 1368 NW 55 Terrace.

He stands 6 feet tall, but he is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 305-579-6111 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.