Police searching for 74-year-old Miami-Dade man missing for over a week

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a Miami-Dade man who has been missing for over a week.

The search is on for 74-year-old Guy Martin Jr.

Police said Martin suffers from the early stages of dementia and he has not been in contact with any friends since Dec. 11.

Martin was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Martin is homeless and has no known last location.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.