MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 71-year-old man who went missing in Little Havana.

According to City of Miami Police, Juan Balbuena was last seen Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and green sandals.

Balbuena also suffers from dementia and seizures.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

