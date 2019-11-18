Police searching for 4 missing Florida girls

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WSVN) — Port Orange Police are searching for four missing Florida girls.

The search is on for Heaven Akins, Destiny Thompson, Mandie Jefferson and Katrina Carroll.

Port Orange Police said the group was last seen at Spruce Creek High School on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and are believed to have left the area voluntarily and are possibly headed to Orlando.

If you have any information on the groups whereabouts, call Detective Higham at 386-506-5894, Officer Jean at 386-506-5893, or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.