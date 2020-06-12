Police searching for 4 men who invaded SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for four men who invaded a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The men ambushed two women in their home, located near Southwest 141st Street and 168th Lane, at approximately 7 p.m., June 5.

Surveillance video shows the four subjects walking toward the home.

Police said the subjects entered the home through the unlocked front door.

According to police, one of the subjects tied up one of the women with duct tape and threatened to kill her with a knife. Another subject tied up the second woman and covered her mouth with duct tape. The other two subjects ransacked the home.

The group got away with $600 in cash as well as jewelry.

After the ambush, the men left in the victims’ car.

Police said the subjects are all between the ages of 17 and 25 years old.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

