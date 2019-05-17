Police searching for 3 who tried to rob mail carrier in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people who attempted to rob a mail carrier in Oakland Park.

The incident happened along the 600 block of Northeast 40th Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the group approached the letter carrier with the intent to rob him but took off soon after.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for anyone with information that may lead to an arrest.

Investigators released a sketch of one of the suspects described as 25 to 27 years old, dark skinned male, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet

tall, weighing between 170 to 180 lbs. He was wearing a grey hoodie and had shoulder length dreadlocks.

Another suspect was described as being in his late teens to early to mid-20s, also dark-skinned male, skinny with a defined muscular build, standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. This suspect wore dark blue jeans.

There was no definitive description of the third suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.