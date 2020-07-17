Police searching for 3 people of interest connected to murder at Hard Rock Casino

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Hollywood are searching for three suspects caught on camera at the Hard Rock Casino.

Seminole Police found surveillance footage showing two men and one woman of interest at different points throughout the casino Thursday.

37-year-old Pierre LaCroze was murdered on the sixth floor of the building’s parking garage that same day.

Police believe the suspects left the facility in a four-door compact car, which is missing a hubcap on the right side and has a burned-out break light.

If you have any information on this murder or recognize any of these people, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

