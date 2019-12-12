Police searching for 3 men who lured, beat man in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three men who lured a young man outside of a Miramar supermarket and violently beat him.

The incident happened behind a dumpster outside a busy shopping plaza along the 11000 block of Pembroke Road just before 4 p.m., Sunday.

According to Miramar Police, the victim — described to be in his 20s — came to a Publix Supermarket on his bicycle. Once inside, a man approached the victim and claimed that his bicycle was stolen, and he saw where it had been stashed.

The victim, believing the man was a good Samaritan, followed him behind the dumpster, where two other men were waiting. Once the victim arrived to the location, police said all three men began to beat on him so badly that the victim is no longer recognizable.

“He believed this person was trying to help him, and he went along with him, and unfortunately, he was lured to that location that was a little bit more isolated, and he was beaten by the suspect and two others,” Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said. “His injuries are so severe that I don’t even have words to describe them. It’s just horrible what they did to this poor young man.”

The three men were caught on surveillance video prior to the attack. One man is described as having a beard, and another has thick hair and had it in a bun. The third man was seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt.

Police are hoping the recently-released surveillance video will help identify the three men, who appear to be friends.

If you have any information on this assault, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

