Police searching for 3 crooks who stole iPhones from Miami Shores store

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three young crooks who robbed a cellphone store in Miami Shores.

The theft happened at the Sprint store on Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street on Oct. 30.

Surveillance video showed the trio at one of the displays taking multiple iPhones valued at nearly $3,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

