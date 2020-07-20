Police searching for 3 crooks behind North Bay Village car burglary

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for three people behind a car burglary.

The incident took place at a Shell gas station at 1345 John F Kennedy Causeway in North Bay Village at around midnight on Saturday.

Surveillance video showed the moment when the masked crooks approached the 2015 white Lexus IS 250 at the gas station.

One opened the driver’s door, and the other two people quickly jumped in and took off.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

