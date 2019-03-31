Police searching for 3 after teen shot in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people in connection to a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood that sent a teenage boy to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 66th Street and Eighth Avenue, Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down and advised someone had been shot. They found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The teen told officers he saw three males running northbound.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he continues to recovers.

Police are searching for the subjects.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.