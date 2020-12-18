Police searching for 2 teenage boys who went missing in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two teenage boys who went missing in Doral.

According to Doral Police, 15-year-old Jorge Aguirre was last seen accompanied by 14-year-old Carlos Hurtado at a McDonald’s in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue and 74th Street, Tuesday night.

Police said the boys are believed to still be together.

Hurtado was last seen wearing a white hat, black shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Detective Andreozzi at 305-593-6699, ext. 2559.

