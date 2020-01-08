Police searching for 2 sisters who ran away from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two sisters who ran away from their home in Miami.

City of Miami Police said 11-year-old Karenna Mesidor and 12-year-old Keonnah Mesidor were last seen at 1393 Southwest First St., just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Karenna was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans, and Keonnah was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Keonnah is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Karenna is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 106 pounds.

Police said the sisters have brown eyes and black hair.

The sisters were in the care of the Department of Children and Families, according to police.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

