HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two young girls who went missing out of Hialeah.

The search is on for 14-year-old Karla Argueta and 9-year-old Audree Guevara.

Police said around 5 p.m. Sunday, the two girls were given permission by their parents to visit the Moonlight Beauty Salon, located at 1368 Palm Avenue, but they never returned home.

They were last seen at their home, located near East 17th Street and First Avenue.

Argueta was last seen wearing a white shirt with a “Honduras” logo on it, gray pants and tennis shoes. Guevara was last seen wearing black shorts a white striped shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

