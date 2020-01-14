Police searching for 2 missing Florida girls

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a missing child alert for two Florida girls.

Investigators said 7-year-olds Brylee Pate and Braylen Pate were reported missing Sunday.

Pls share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Brylee Pate, 7

& Braylen Pate, 7, last seen in Chipley, may be traveling in 2020, blue Nissan Altima, FL tag number GIDV22. If you have any information please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 850-638-6111 or 911. pic.twitter.com/bneGP8bzTD — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 14, 2020

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the two were last seen in Chipley, Florida and may be traveling in a blue 2020 Nissan Altima with the Florida tag GIDV22.

The girls may be with 39-year-old Vanessa Cotromano.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or 911.

