Police searching for 2 men who ambushed, robbed man in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two armed men who ambushed and robbed a man in Medley.

The attack happened in a parking lot between a couple of warehouses along the 7500 block of Northwest 82nd Street on Dec. 10.

Surveillance video captured Maykel Alvarez, the victim, pulling up the warehouses in a silver Mercedes for a business meeting with Keyci Pujada Rios, his friend.

According to police, Rios stayed back while Osman Montes de Oca and another unidentified man beat Alvarez up.

“This was definitely a set up,” Medley Police Sgt. Louis Ponce said. “The victim was then violently beaten for approximately 10 to 15 minutes with the firearm, almost losing his life. He had lacerations all over his head, his face. He was pistol whipped.”

Medley Police said the men may have set up a meeting with the victim over a bad check.

Alvarez could be seen on surveillance video trying to get away from the two men and fighting back.

“He’s trying to get out. You see his feet,” Ponce said. “Moments later, you’re going to see he starts fighting, but they open up the trunk of the car and try putting him in the trunk.”

Detectives found bloody zip ties in the trunk and said the men were trying to kidnap the victim.

The victim drove 100 feet away and crashed in a nearby alley.

According to the arrest report, the crooks got away with Alvarez’s wallet and cellphone.

“We’re not sure where this was going, but we know that they were willing to cause harm at any cost,” Ponce said.

Rios drove away in a dark-colored vehicle, and detectives said they are still looking for it.

Officers arrested Rios last Thursday. He faces charges that include armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

“He’s a human being, and he deserves get treated with respect, and nobody has to go through this,” Ponce said.

There is a warrant out for Oca’s arrest, and police need help to find him and to identify the other man involved.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

