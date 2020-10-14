Police searching for 2 men involved in robbery, attempted carjacking in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, robbed a man of his backpack and attempted to carjack his vehicle outside of his Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim was ambushed and shot at while inside of his home near Northwest 63rd Avenue and 21st Street on Sept. 21.

According to police, the subject approached the victim and demanded he get out out. When the victim attempted to drive away, he crashed into a car driven by an accomplice.

Shortly after, the subject fired multiple shots and ran off with the victim’s backpack.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

