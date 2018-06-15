Police searching for 2 in Miami home break-in

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two burglars who broke into a home in Miami.

Police said one of the crooks rang the doorbell at the home located near Northwest 18th Terrace and 34th Avenue, earlier this month.

After realizing the home was empty, they proceeded to smash the rear window and enter.

The crooks were able to get away in a Chevrolet pickup before police could arrive.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

