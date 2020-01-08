Police searching for 2 children who ran away from Miami home

Photo courtesy: City of Miami Police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two children who ran away from their home in Miami.

City of Miami Police said 11-year-old Karenna Mesidor and 12-year-old Keonnah Mesidor were last seen along the 1300 block of Southwest First Street, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Karenna was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans, and Keonnah was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Keonnah is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Karenna is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 106 pounds.

Police said both children have brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending