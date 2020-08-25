Police searching for 2 burglars who targeted boat in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to catch two crooks who burglarized a boat in Miami.

Surveillance video caught the pair on kayaks near South Bayshore Drive and Fair Isle Street in July.

They made their way onto a boat and stole several items.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

