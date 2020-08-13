Police searching for 2 burglars who stole more than $6K in items from Miami family’s shed

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and track down two crooks who burglarized a Miami family’s shed.

The burglary happened along Southwest Fourth Street and 48th Avenue at around 4 a.m. on May 16.

City of Miami Police said the crooks stole a pressure washer, fishing rods and a weed eater from the shed. All of the stolen items are valued at over $6,000.

Investigators hope releasing the video of the incident might generate some leads in the case.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.