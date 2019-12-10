Police searching for 2 armed crooks who robbed Fort Lauderdale Subway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two crooks who were caught on surveillance video threatening a Fort Lauderdale Subway clerk with a gun and robbing the fast-food restaurant.

The incident happened at the restaurant on Northeast Second Avenue and East Sunrise Boulevard in early October.

The video shows the two men threatening the clerk before one of them grabbed money from the cash register and hopped the counter. The two fled after grabbing the money.

Police believe one of the men robbed the same restaurant again days after the first robbery.

One of the crooks was wearing dark Fila sneakers, according to investigators.

Police have not made any arrests in the case so far.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

