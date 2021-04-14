Police searching for 17-year-old from New York who went missing in Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was on vacation in Miami Beach when he disappeared.

Miami Beach Police are searching for Zared Ibonnet and said he hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

Officers said Zared came from New York to Miami Beach with his mother on vacation.

He was last seen near 1321 15th St.

Zared stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 305-673-7901.

 

