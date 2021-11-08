PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teen from Pembroke Pines who has been missing for over two weeks.

Pembroke Pines Police said 16-year-old Noelle Lynn Garcia was last seen Oct. 22 leaving her home.

MISSING CHILD: Have you seen 16-year-old Noelle Lynn Garcia? She was last seen on 10/22/21. Noelle has been in contact with family members over the phone, but her current whereabouts are unknown.



Officers said she has been in contact with her family over the phone, but her current whereabouts remain unknown.

Noelle was last known to be wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200.

