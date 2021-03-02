Police searching for 16-year-old Miami girl missing for 2 weeks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Miami girl who has not been seen in two weeks.

The search is on for 16-year-old Kiara Romero.

Officers said she was reported missing on Feb. 16 from the area near Northwest 30th Street and 21st Avenue.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

