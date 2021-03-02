Police searching for 16-year-old Miami girl missing for 2 weeks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Miami girl who has not been seen in two weeks.

The search is on for 16-year-old Kiara Romero.

Detectives need your assistance in locating 16 year-old, Kiara Romero who was reported missing on 2/16/21, from 2081 N.W. 30 Street. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with blue ripped jeans. Anyone who comes in contact with her are urged to contact 9-1-1 or 305.603.6300. pic.twitter.com/FCsYsemD8n — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 2, 2021

Officers said she was reported missing on Feb. 16 from the area near Northwest 30th Street and 21st Avenue.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

