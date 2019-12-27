Police searching for 15-year-old SW Miami-Dade girl missing since November

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Miami-Dade Police announced Friday that they are searching for Briana Lopez.

According to police, Lopez has not been seen since Nov. 1, after she left her home near Southwest 150th Terrace and 140th Place.

Lopez has brown eyes and black hair and stands 5 feet, 2 inches.

No further details on her disappearance have been released.

If you have any information on Briana’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

