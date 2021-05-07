Police searching for 15-year-old missing Coral Springs girl

Courtesy: Coral Springs Police

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers Isabella Elena Gallo was last seen around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Gallo stands about 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs about 112 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a purple hoodie.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 954-344-1800.

