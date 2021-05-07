Police searching for 15-year-old missing Coral Springs girl

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Coral Springs are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers Isabella Elena Gallo was last seen around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

@CoralSpringsPD needs help to locate a runaway, Isabella Elena Gallo Isabella is 15 y/o & was last seen at 9:20 PM yesterday. She is approx. 5’2, 112 lbs has brown hair & hazel eyes. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans & a purple hoodie. Please contact CSPD at 954-344-1800. pic.twitter.com/3DeyD3bDwN — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 7, 2021

Gallo stands about 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs about 112 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a purple hoodie.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 954-344-1800.

