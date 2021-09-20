MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen leaving school.

Victoria Gonzalez, 13, was last seen on Friday leaving New Renaissance Middle School near Miramar Boulevard and Southwest 106th Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, burgundy sweater and black pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

