Police searching for 1 wanted in burglary after chase in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for one of three home burglary subjects who bailed out of a car involved in a pursuit.

7Skyforce flew over the scene Monday, just after 12:30 p.m., in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Quail Roost Drive and 117th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the two subjects were in the backyard of a home near Southwest 50th Terrace when the homeowner spotted them through a Ring surveillance camera.

The surveillance system also allowed the homeowner to communicate with the subjects and told them that although no one was home, the police were on the way.

“Our victim, in this case, had surveillance equipment which included a camera. She was notified that someone was trying to gain entry into the house. They subsequently gained entry into the house,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart. “In the meantime, our victim had contacted Miami-Dade Police Department, so we were en route.”

That’s when the subjects bolted to the car, which had an accomplice inside.

When police arrived, the subjects were gone, but officers spotted the vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary.

Police then engaged the vehicle – which had an out-of-town license plate – in a high-speed chase before the subjects’ car crashed into two other vehicles along Quail Roost Drive and 117th Avenue.

Three subjects bailed out of the car after the crash.

Two of them have reportedly been taken into custody for questioning, while one remains at large.

An elderly male was treated by paramedics following the crash.

A police presence remains at 187th Street, between 113th Avenue and 117th Avenue.

Nothing was stolen from the original house.

If you have any information on these burglary subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.