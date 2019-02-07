Police search for woman who targeted bank in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a robber who targeted a TD Bank in Hialeah.

The woman arrived at the bank located near West 49th Street and Eighth Avenue just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to a bank teller, the robbery occurred while customers were inside of the bank.

The woman did not hurt anyone but got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

