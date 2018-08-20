Police search for woman who stole victim’s cash, credit cards, jewelry in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly-released surveillance video shows a woman who, police said, stole personal belongings from a victim.

On Aug. 13, police said the victim met a woman at E11EVEN MIAMI and took her back to his friend’s apartment, located on Northeast Miami Place and 14th Street.

When the woman left, the victim noticed that his cash, credit cards and jewelry were missing.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

