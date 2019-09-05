Police search for woman who stole from Pembroke Pines Sunglass Hut

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who, they said, stole from a Sunglass Hut at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Detectives with the Pembroke Pines Police Department said the woman entered the Macy’s Women store in the mall, located along Pines Boulevard and North Hiatus Road just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

She is said to have walked up to the Sunglass Hut kiosk inside of the store where she then put four pairs of Gucci sunglasses in her purse and left the store without attempting to pay for them.

NEED TO ID: Do you recognize this unknown suspect who was caught on camera stealing $1,620 worth of items from the Sunglass Hut (11605 Pines Blvd) inside of the Pembroke Lakes Mall? Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2225, or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS, with any information. pic.twitter.com/jLC70fzVN1 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 5, 2019

The sunglasses are said to be valued at $1,620 total.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.