Police search for woman who robbed Pembroke Pines Subway

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a woman robbed a Subway restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to sandwich shop in the area of Pines Boulevard and 102nd Avenue on Wednesday night.

According to an employee, the woman implied she was armed and demanded money from the register.

She fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

