Police search for woman missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing out of Miami.

Brigette Crys, 47, was reported missing from 226 Southwest Fifth Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

She was last seen wearing pink leggings.

Crys stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Crys’ whereabouts, contact the City of Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

