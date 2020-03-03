Police search for woman missing out of Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Hialeah.

Forty-one-year-old Paula Ivette Arellano, who also goes by Josie, texted her boyfriend on Friday night that she had a lot of anxiety and was going for a walk around the block in the area of East 22nd Street and 10th Avenue.

She never returned.

Authorities said the following day, Arellano texted a friend saying goodbye and that she was going to another place where no one could follow her.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds.

Arellano has green eyes, long black hair and two tattoo eyes on her upper back.

Anyone with information on Arellano’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

