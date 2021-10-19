MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Miami.

Yennyfer Rodriguez, 35, was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in the area of Northeast First Place and 62nd Street.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a red shirt, black pants and slippers.

According to police, she is diabetic and has an intellectual disability.

If you have information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

