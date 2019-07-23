Police search for woman last seen at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing out of Miami International Airport.

Sixty-two-year-old Elizabeth Draguillow went missing on July 12 after officials said she landed from a flight and did not get on her connecting flight.

Airline officials said she arrived at the airport after flying in from Italy but never boarded her scheduled flight to Peru.

Authorities said Draguillow has not been in contact with any family members since.

She is said to stand 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Draguillow has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300.

