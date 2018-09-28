Police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have released a better description of a car, they say, was involved in a fatal hit and run in Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, a man on a bike was hit last Saturday night, near 33rd Street and North Dixie Highway.

The rider was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Detectives are now looking for a car described as a metallic beige Toyota Corolla, made between 2003 to 2008.

Officials say it should have damage on the left front fender area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

