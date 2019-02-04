Police search for vandals who tagged Coral Gables Fire Station

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the vandals who tagged a Coral Gables Fire Station early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a station located on the 500 block of South Dixie Highway.

Crew members said when they returned from a call at around 1:30 a.m. the graffiti wasn’t there, but by the 6:30 a.m. shift change it was all over the building.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue Lt. Daniel Amador said, “It’s a little unsettling. This is our home, this is where we live for a third of our lives, so to see that someone defaced our home is, like I said, unsettling.”

Officers said they are searching for surveillance video and trying to recognize a pattern in the graffiti that could lead to those involved.

“We called Coral Gables Police, and we’re working with them at this time to conduct an investigation,” said Amador.

As of Monday afternoon, most all of the graffiti had been painted over.

“Just because you may have defaced our home, while it may make us feel a little uncomfortable, it’s not going to stop us from doing the right thing,” said one Coral Gables Fire Rescue crew member.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.