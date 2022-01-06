PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-end home under construction took a hit from two men in hoodies focused on destruction.

The result of the incident has left a family, who were hoping to move in by the end of the month, upset.

“It’s just bothersome to see the act of it happening, and yet these guys are here with their hammer and the maliciousness of it,” said the homeowner.

The vandals destroyed 26 large impact glass panels.

“And just moved down the panels, boom, boom,” said the homeowner.

They caused some $2,000 in damage to the home.

Surveillance video shows the two guys walking and heading for the back of the home.

The incident took place near the 6500 block of Southwest 102nd Street, in the village of Pinecrest around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night.

“And then he pulls out a phone, and it looks like he starts recording the work he is doing,” said the homeowner.

He holds the phone in one hand and starts swinging a mallet with the other.

“He goes from panel to panel, hits each window, two or three or four times,” said the homeowner.

In just a couple of minutes, the damage is done, and the culprits take off running.

The homeowner is left in question as to whether or not this incident was on behalf of someone else’s doing. He said he’s willing to pay for some answers.

“There will definitely be a reward if we can find the culprits, and I’ll definitely give a handsome reward, because I think that will lead to the ultimate source,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Pinecrest Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for an additional reward of up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.